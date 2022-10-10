Pune: 30-minute traffic block to be enforced for rock blasting at Chandni Chowk junction
- Country:
- India
The movement of traffic at Chandni Chowk in Pune will be stopped between 12:30am and 1am from Wednesday till further orders to facilitate the blasting of rocks as part of construction of a multi-level flyover at the congested junction, officials said on Saturday.
An old bridge was demolished through a controlled blast last week at the junction, situated on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, as part of ambitious efforts to create new infrastructure to mitigate traffic bottlenecks there.
To complete these works, including creation of service roads, blasting of rocks on both sides of the arterial route is required for which traffic movement will be halted between 12:30am and 1am every day from October 12, a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official said.
Anand Bhoite, Pimpri Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the 30-minute block was to start from Tuesday but had to be postponed due to rains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Chandni Chowk
- National Highway Authority of India
- Pimpri Chinchwad
ALSO READ
PFI protest in Pune: BJP to meet Police Commissioner today, file complaint against 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans
PFI protest slogan video: Pune cops add sedition charge to FIR
Pune Police registers case against protesters raising pro-Pakistan slogans
The Grand Pitch 2022 - SIBM Pune's launching pad toward entrepreneurial success
Pune: MNS celebrates ban on PFI