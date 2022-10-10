Left Menu

Pune: 30-minute traffic block to be enforced for rock blasting at Chandni Chowk junction

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:33 IST
Pune: 30-minute traffic block to be enforced for rock blasting at Chandni Chowk junction
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The movement of traffic at Chandni Chowk in Pune will be stopped between 12:30am and 1am from Wednesday till further orders to facilitate the blasting of rocks as part of construction of a multi-level flyover at the congested junction, officials said on Saturday.

An old bridge was demolished through a controlled blast last week at the junction, situated on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, as part of ambitious efforts to create new infrastructure to mitigate traffic bottlenecks there.

To complete these works, including creation of service roads, blasting of rocks on both sides of the arterial route is required for which traffic movement will be halted between 12:30am and 1am every day from October 12, a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official said.

Anand Bhoite, Pimpri Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the 30-minute block was to start from Tuesday but had to be postponed due to rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022