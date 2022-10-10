Max temp drops after rains in parts of Haryana

The maximum temperature on Monday dropped by few notches at several places in Haryana following rains, the weather office said.

Hisar, Rohtak, Sirsa, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Palwal, Charkhi Dadri and Sonipat were among places that received light rain, it said.

The maximum temperatures hovered between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at most places in the state, according to the MeT department weather report.

In neighbouring Punjab, maximum temperatures hovered in the range of 28 to 29 degrees Celsius at most places and mainly dry weather prevailed during the day at most places.

Chandigarh, the common capital, recorded a high of 28.1 deg C.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Haryana Minister Geeta Bhukkal on Monday paid a visit to the grain market in Jhajjar.

She said farmers were facing both vagaries of weather as well as government apathy.

With procurement of Kharif crops including paddy currently going on in various mandis, Bhukkal demanded that adequate arrangements should be made in the mandis in view of recent unseasonal rains.

''While farmers are facing unseasonal rains, on the other hand, proper arrangements in mandis are lacking,'' she said, adding that many farmers also complained that they were not getting payment for their produce within 72 hours as promised by the government.

Two days ago, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had hit out at the BJP-led government in the state, saying farmers are facing ''major problems'' in the procurement of paddy and bajra ''as no lifting and payment is being done in the mandis''.

