AAP govt has ended step motherly treatment to east Delhi in terms of development: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid foundation stone for a six-lane flyover between Apsara Border and Anand Vihar in east Delhi and said his government has ended the step motherly treatment to the area in terms of development works.

Kejriwal also claimed that the government has saved around Rs 125 crore in the award of work for the 1.4-km-long flyover in east Delhi.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said that there used to be a step motherly treatment to east Delhi area in terms of development, but in the last seven years the AAP government has ended that trend.

''We have ended this step motherly treatment to east Delhi. Now, equal number of development works are taking place in east Delhi as are in other parts of the city. This six-lane flyover will be completed in 15 months and ease traffic congestion in the region. Our government has saved around Rs 125 crore in this flyover project,'' the Delhi CM said.

According to PWD officials, the department saved Rs 115 crore in the flyover project. The sanctioned cost of the project was Rs 372 crore while the work was awarded at Rs 257 crore, the officials said.

“We have seen flyovers worth Rs 300 crore being built for Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, but we are seeing a flyover worth Rs 300 crore being built for Rs 250 crore for the first time,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also said that the flyover will pass over three main traffic junctions, which include Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar and Shreshtha Vihar and ease vehicular movement in the area. A government statement issued after the event said that the cost of the flyover will be recovered in two-and-a-half years. It said that 1.48 lakh vehicles will travel through this flyover daily and commuters will save 11.07 minutes of time on one side. “As many as 16.57 lakh litres of fuel will be saved every year. CO2 emission will be reduced by 1.50 lakh tonnes,” the statement said.

Kejriwal further said that the government's aim is to eliminate traffic jams and pollution from Delhi and make the roads beautiful.

As many as 77 traffic hotspots have been identified across Delhi, and different plans are being made to free these hotspots to make Delhi jam free, the CM said.

Kejriwal also appealed the the public to register on the government portal if they wish to continue with their power subsidy.

“Delhiites can register online to avail electricity subsidy by giving a missed call on 7011311111 till October 31. Please spread this message so that every needy gets the power subsidy as he/she should not be left behind due to lack of awareness about this,” Kejriwal said.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Sisodia said that regarding several projects in Delhi, previous governments and the Centre used to say that it is impossible to do them. “We have risen above the mentality of considering tasks as impossible in Delhi. CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal gave the nod of constructing this flyover to solve the issue of traffic jams in this area. We are inaugurating it today and it will be ready soon,” Sisodia said.

Assembly Speaker Goel, who is also MLA from Shahdara, said that when the Commonwealth Games were held here, there was a Congress government in Delhi and no one bothered to build a flyover connecting Apsara Border with Anand Vihar. “After the construction of this flyover, there will be no traffic signal between Delhi and UP. After its construction, commuters will be able to travel from Seemapuri to Anand Vihar without any stop. This will give relief from traffic jams and will also reduce pollution,” Goel said.

