Left Menu

Boat capsizes amid floods in southeast Nigeria; 76 missing

A boat overloaded with passengers fleeing flooding in southeastern Nigeria capsized and 76 people remain missing days later and are feared dead, emergency officials said Monday.Many women and children were among those trying to escape the floodwaters in the Ogbaru council area of Anambra on Friday, Nigerias National Emergency Management Agency said.Eighty-five of them packed into a single boat and the weight overpowered the boat, said Godwin Thickman, the regional head of the emergency management agency.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 10-10-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:58 IST
Boat capsizes amid floods in southeast Nigeria; 76 missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A boat overloaded with passengers fleeing flooding in southeastern Nigeria capsized and 76 people remain missing days later and are feared dead, emergency officials said Monday.

Many women and children were among those trying to escape the floodwaters in the Ogbaru council area of Anambra on Friday, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency said.

"Eighty-five of them packed into a single boat and the weight overpowered the boat,'' said Godwin Thickman, the regional head of the emergency management agency. He said the boat could not move freely because it ran into submerged trees and the roofs of houses. ''It capsized and only nine survived. The remaining 76 were yet to be found," he said.

Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade blamed mainly on the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in neighbouring Cameroon and unusual rainfall. More than 300 people have been killed this year by the floods.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has urged rescue officials to do all they can to account for the missing passengers. Rescue officials, though, have not found any additional survivors over the last two days, suggesting there is little chance of survival for many of those missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022