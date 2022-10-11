Earthquake shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei
Buildings shook briefly in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Tuesday during an earthquake, with no immediate reports of damage.
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude of the quake at 5.9 with the epicentre in the sea off Taiwan's east coast.
