Earthquake shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-10-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 01:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Buildings shook briefly in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Tuesday during an earthquake, with no immediate reports of damage.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude of the quake at 5.9 with the epicentre in the sea off Taiwan's east coast.

