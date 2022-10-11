Left Menu

Rains lash Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 10:14 IST
Rains lash Haryana, Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, leading to a fall in the temperature.

A sharp spell of rain lashed Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana. Some other parts of the two states also received showers.

Earlier on Monday, rains had lashed a few places in Haryana.

Moderate to heavy rains have lashed several parts of Haryana and some parts of Punjab intermittently during the past fortnight.

These spells of rain have resulted in supply crunch of some vegetables thus pushing up their prices, according to traders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022