Left Menu

Prayers to be held at temples in all MP villages & cities when PM Modi inaugurates Ujjain's Mahakal corridor project

Prayers will be held at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modis programme to inaugurate the first phase of the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday evening. The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-10-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 10:29 IST
Prayers to be held at temples in all MP villages & cities when PM Modi inaugurates Ujjain's Mahakal corridor project
  • Country:
  • India

Prayers will be held at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to inaugurate the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday evening. A state government release said locals will gather in one temple of each village and offer prayers. Similar programmes will also be organised at big temples in every ward of the urban areas along with the grand event in Ujjain. The programme will be telecast live on LED screens at these places, it said.

Also, devotees from each village panchayat of Ujjain and Indore divisions will reach the venue of the programme where PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor, the release said.

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the programme at the Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain, while about one lakh devotees will watch it on LED screens put up at all ghats of the Shipra river in Ujjain, it said. All the state government-managed religious places will be illuminated by lighting diyas, the release said. Cultural and devotional programmes will also be organised in all big temples of the state dedicated to Lord Shiva, including the Bandakpur temple in Damoh district and the Jatashankar temple in Chhatarpur. There will also be arrangements for 'bhajan' (devotional songs) recitation along with 'bhandara' (mass feast) at these places, the release said.

The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official said.

Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said.

A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official said. The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022