Europe's Solar Orbiter heading for next close approach of the Sun this week

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 12:28 IST
Image Credit: ESA

The European Space Agency's Sun-exploring mission, Solar Orbiter, is gearing up for its next close approach to the Sun, called perihelion, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, at 19:12 UTC (21:12 CEST).

Solar Orbiter is an international cooperative mission between ESA and NASA aimed at closely studying our life-giving star. It launched from Cape Canaveral on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 411 rocket on Feb. 9, 2020, at 11:03 p.m. EST.

The ESA/NASA spacecraft is the most complex scientific laboratory ever to have been sent to the Sun. Its primary objective is to perform close-up, high-resolution studies of our Sun and inner heliosphere - the uncharted innermost regions of our Solar System - to better understand, and even predict, the unruly behaviour of the star on which our lives depend.

