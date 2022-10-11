Wet outfield delays start of third ODI
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The start of third and final ODI between India and South Africa was on Tuesday delayed due to a wet outfield here.
The city has been experiencing rain for the past few days, however, there is bright sunshine at the moment. An inspection will be conducted at 1:30pm local time and if the umpires are happy the toss will take place 15 minutes later followed by the match at 2pm.
The series is tied at 1-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- South Africa
Advertisement