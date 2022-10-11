Wet outfield delays start of third ODI

The start of third and final ODI between India and South Africa was on Tuesday delayed due to a wet outfield here.

The city has been experiencing rain for the past few days, however, there is bright sunshine at the moment. An inspection will be conducted at 1:30pm local time and if the umpires are happy the toss will take place 15 minutes later followed by the match at 2pm.

The series is tied at 1-1.

