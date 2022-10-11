Left Menu

Centre ask states to install local servers for uninterrupted online land registration services

The centre has asked state governments to install local servers as well as boost internet speed in sub-registrar offices to provide uninterrupted land registration services in rural areas, according to a senior government official.The central government is not only digitalising old land records but has also put in place a system for online registration under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme DILRMP implemented by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.Currently, over 70 per cent of the records of 94 crore land parcels in the country are maintained in computerised and digitalised format.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:22 IST
The centre has asked state governments to install local servers as well as boost internet speed in sub-registrar offices to provide uninterrupted land registration services in rural areas, according to a senior government official.

The central government is not only digitalising old land records but has also put in place a system for online registration under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) implemented by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Currently, over 70 per cent of the records of 94 crore land parcels in the country are maintained in computerised and digitalised format. Some of the sub-registrar offices and tehsils are also integrated with land records now, as per the official data. ''We are aware of the slow server issues in some parts. The centre is supporting the states with funds for this. We have suggested the states to create a local server and enhance internet speed,'' said Sonmani Borah, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Records that falls under the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The states can easily set up a local server for the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), which provides various facilities for online property registration. NGDRS is specifically designed for the use of sub registrars, citizens and apex users from registration departments.

However, many states are doing land registration process with private vendors and private partners. They are yet to shift to the NGDRS, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

