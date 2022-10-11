Union minister Reddy to attend 'Mahakal Lok' inauguration ceremony in Ujjain

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will take part in the inauguration ceremony of the 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain on Tuesday evening, Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Y Naik said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in the holy city of Ujjain, located around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

''Reddy ji will be in Ujjain to attend the inauguration ceremony (of 'Mahakal Lok'),'' Naik told PTI on the sidelines of Swadeshi Tourism Conclave here. Asked about the impact of new corridor on number of visitors to the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple, he said, ''After opening of the 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain, the footfall is expected to grow to about two crore this year.'' Later, he elaborated that the period he meant, was the next one year cycle from the opening of the corridor. Chief Executive Officer of Ujjain Smart City Ashish Kumar Pathak had earlier said that about 1.5 crore people visit the temple every year.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'Jyotirlings' in the country that gets devotees throughout the year, is considered one of the holiest places by the Hindus, and lakhs of people converge here from all parts of the country during Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. On Tuesday, Union minister Reddy tweeted a video of the 'Mahakal Lok' showing its various facets.

In another tweet, he wrote, ''Our Heritage Our Pride! Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation the #ShriMahakalLok corridor today 11th October, 2022 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.'' On Monday also, Reddy had shared a video of the new corridor, having spectacular drone views of the mega 'Mahakal Lok'.

The corridor is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row bearing decorative 'trishul' design on top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva on its faces, and has gushing fountains surrounded by artistic sculptures of the deity and 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from Shiv Puran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)