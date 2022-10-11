Left Menu

Bank of Baroda opens four mid-corporate cluster offices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:36 IST
Bank of Baroda opens four mid-corporate cluster offices
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday announced the opening of four mid-corporate cluster offices in the national capital, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Each mid-corporate cluster office will oversee a set of specialised branches in each zone catering exclusively to mid-sized corporates to push credit growth, the bank said in a statement.

These branches will provide a comprehensive range of solutions and will ensure a faster turnaround time in the credit decision making process, it said, adding, the bank is also in the process of hiring over 300 specialised Relationship Managers (RMs) and credit analysts to serve customers.

In a strategic move, the bank recently reorganised its corporate banking model and the corporate banking vertical has been divided into two units -- large corporates and mid-corporates -- to effectively serve both customer segments, it said.

The mid-corporate vertical caters to companies seeking credit facilities of up to Rs 250 crore, while the large corporate vertical handles business above Rs 250 crore, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022