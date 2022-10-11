Left Menu

Heavy rain inundates parts of Assam; over 33,000 people affected

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:43 IST
Heavy rain in various parts of Assam and adjoining Arunachal Pradesh has led to the inundation of several areas in Assam, affecting over 33,000 people, an official bulletin said on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast more rain over the next two days, which may further deteriorate the situation.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in its flood bulletin said Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts have been affected by the rain that lashed the state since Monday.

Altogether 33,836 people in 46 villages under eight revenue circles of these three districts are currently reeling under the calamity.

Though no relief camps have been opened yet, six relief distribution centres are functional in Dhemaji district.

An embankment at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district has been affected, while roads in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have been damaged, as per the ASDMA report.

Reports of erosion from Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Sonitpur districts have also been received.

The ASDMA bulletin also said the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, said that rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in various places in 21 districts of the state till Wednesday.

The state had witnessed one of the worst deluges earlier this year, with floods and landslides claiming 199 lives so far.

Almost every year, three to four waves of flood ravage Assam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week asked the Assam government to devise a long-term plan to protect the northeastern state from flood for decades so that more development can take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

