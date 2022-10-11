Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Hyderabad plant gets World Economic Forum recognition

PTI | Hyderabd | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:30 IST
A press release from the city-based drug maker said Lighthouses are factories leading the way in Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0 or 4IR) technologies to drive impact in productivity, workforce engagement, sustainability and supply chain resilience.

The journey of the facility started four years ago with digitisation of infrastructure and processes. Two years ago, the firm initiated Project ‘OpsNext’ and deployed six of the eight Industry 4.0 technologies, over 40 business impact linked use cases and heavy investment in people capabilities.

Sanjay Sharma, Global Head of Manufacturing, Dr Reddy’s said, ''The successful inclusion of our 25-year-old site in Hyderabad as a ‘Digital Lighthouse’ factory is a big milestone in our productivity improvement journey. We have seen significant financial and operational impact from the journey. We are in the process of scaling and replicating this to the rest of our manufacturing network.'' PTI GDK KH KH

