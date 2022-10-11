Shaw makes short work of Mizoram

Left Menu

He and Aman Hakim Khan 39 not out off 22 balls added 91 runs in just 8.4 overs to finish off the match in a jiffy.When Mizoram batted, Shreevats Goswami 31 was the only significant scorer but the seasoned Mumbai attack led by Dhawal Kulkarni kept the minnows under check.Dhawal and spin twins Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian got a couple of wickets apiece.When Mumbai started the chase, skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply for 9 but Shaw smashed nine fours and a six to quickly finish the proceedings.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:43 IST
Dashing opener Prithvi Shaw's blazing blade decimated Mizoram as Mumbai started their campaign in style with a nine wicket victory in the opening group A league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Tuesday.

After Mizoram were restricted at 98 for 8 in 20 overs, Mumbai racked up the required runs in just 10.3 overs with Shaw remaining unbeaten on 55 off 34 balls. He and Aman Hakim Khan (39 not out off 22 balls) added 91 runs in just 8.4 overs to finish off the match in a jiffy.

When Mizoram batted, Shreevats Goswami (31) was the only significant scorer but the seasoned Mumbai attack led by Dhawal Kulkarni kept the minnows under check.

Dhawal and spin twins Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian got a couple of wickets apiece.

When Mumbai started the chase, skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply for 9 but Shaw smashed nine fours and a six to quickly finish the proceedings. Aman also hit five fours and two sixes.

Summarised Scores (Group A) Mizoram: 98/8 (Shreevats Goswami 31, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/16, Tanush Kotian 2/12, Shams Mulani 2/20). Mumbai 103/1 in 10.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 55 not out off 34 balls, Ajinkya Rahane 9). Mumbai won by 9 wickets Railways: 150/6 (Upendra Yadav 67 off 52 balls, B Vivek Singh 68 off 49 balls, A Madhwal 4/25). Uttarakhand 154/3 (Jiwanjot Singh 77 not out off 55 balls). Uttarakhand won by 7 wickets.

Assam: 161/5 (Rahul Hazarika 68 off 52 balls, Riyan Parag 19, Darshan Nalkande 2/31). Vidarbha 162/4 (Akshay Wadkar 49 off 38 balls, Aman Mokhade 40 off 32 balls). Vidarbha won by 6 wickets.

