Left Menu

Maha CM promises help for Mira Bhayandar city development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday promised to extend all possible help to transform Mira Bhayandar in Thane district as a model city with the necessary infrastructure and facilities. He suggested that big projects can be constructed using the construction TDR without using civic funds. The chief minister said big projects are being cleared in Maharashtra with the help of the Centre.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:50 IST
Maha CM promises help for Mira Bhayandar city development
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday promised to extend all possible help to transform Mira Bhayandar in Thane district as a model city with the necessary infrastructure and facilities. Shinde attended multiple functions in the city and dedicated a skating ring, inaugurated a civic-run multi-speciality hospital, and performed groundbreaking ceremony for the new administrative building of the municipal corporation. He also inaugurated the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar theatre. Shinde said good structures are coming up due to TDR (Transferable Development Rights). He suggested that big projects can be constructed using the construction TDR without using civic funds. The chief minister said big projects are being cleared in Maharashtra with the help of the Centre. ''The Union government has sanctioned funds worth Rs 16,000 crore for Urban Development Department,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022