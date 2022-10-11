Left Menu

Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge for thousands of years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Ujjain has led Indias prosperity and knowledge for thousands of years.Speaking at a public function after performing puja at the Mahakaleshwar temple and inaugurating the first phase of the Rs 856 crore Mahakal Lok corridor project, Modi said the project will add to Ujjains vibrancy.Spirituality is contained in every particle and divine energy is being transmitted in every corner of Ujjain, he said, adding, Ujjain has led Indias prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years. Innovation comes with renovation.

Speaking at a public function after performing puja at the Mahakaleshwar temple and inaugurating the first phase of the Rs 856 crore Mahakal Lok corridor project, Modi said the project will add to Ujjain's vibrancy.

"Spirituality is contained in every particle and divine energy is being transmitted in every corner of Ujjain,'' he said, adding, "Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years." "Innovation comes with renovation. India is renovating what it had lost in the era of slavery. India is renovating it and restoring its glory," he said.

"During the Azadi Ka AmritKaal, we broke the shackles of colonialism…Today, cultural destinations across India are seeing all-around development. For the first time, Char Dhams are being connected with all-weather roads," Modi said.

Before the event, Modi inaugurated the 900 metre-long Mahakal Lok corridor built at the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Measuring more than 900 metres in length, the corridor has around 108 aesthetically ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones that depict the Anand Tandav Swaroop (a form of dance of Lord Shiva), 200 statues and murals of Lord Shiva and goddess Shakti.

