Delhi govt think tank hands over blueprint of proposed electronic city to Deputy CM

The Delhi government's think tank DDC on Tuesday handed over a blueprint of a proposed electronic city to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, recommending the ''plug and play'' model, low lease rentals and a single-window facility for starting production at the earliest.

The blueprint also proposes setting up an 'electronics design village' in Delhi to house global independent design houses, start-ups and original design manufacturers, according to a government statement.

The electronic city, proposed to be set up at Baprola, was announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government in its budget for 2022-23. It is expected to created 80,000 job opportunities.

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) has developed a detailed blueprint for the electronic city to make Delhi a preferred destination for electronics industry with a dedicated Electronic System Design, Manufacturing and Refurbishment Policy 2022-27, the statement said.

The blueprint was developed by DDC after wide-ranging stakeholder consultations, industry visits and a detailed analysis of the policy landscape across India. It will pave the way for making Delhi a global design and innovation hub for the electronics industry, said DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah.

It makes detailed recommendations for developing a world-class electronic city at Baprola in southwest Delhi and proposes a dedicated Delhi Electronics System Design, Manufacturing, and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022–27 to make Delhi a preferred destination for top electronics design, manufacturing, and refurbishment companies in India and globally.

The policy aims to establish Delhi as a preferred destination for the booming electronics industry, estimated at 2.9 trillion US dollars globally, by offering competitive infrastructure and a favourable policy environment for various industry segments, it said. DDC has recommended public-private partnership (PPP) model wherein the Delhi government partners with a real estate developer to develop, manage, and maintain the Electronic City on 81 acres of land in Baprola, it said.

With the completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II, the Electronic City will be around 20 minutes away from the Delhi Airport as well as major national highways such as NH-1, NH-10, NH-8, and NH-2.

DDC has also recommended that an electronic research and design facility be established in Delhi to house global independent design houses, relevant start-ups and original design manufacturers transitioning to product design.

The recommended 'Electronics Design Village' is envisaged as working in synergy with the Electronic City to build a complete electronics value chain from research and design, manufacturing, and refurbishment to repairs/after-sale services within Delhi.

Sisodia said Delhi offers several advantages like significant local electronics consumption demand, excellent transport facilities, logistics and distribution networks, and skilled human resources. ''Through the upcoming Delhi ESDMR policy, we are sure we will be able to encourage foreign and domestic companies in the electronics industry to set up new research, design, manufacturing and service centres in Delhi,'' he said.

