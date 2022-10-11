Left Menu

Six killed in rain-related incidents in UP; over 1300 villages affected by floods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Six people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where over 1,300 villages in 18 districts are affected by floods, an official statement said on Tuesday.

While three people died due to excessive rain, one each was killed due to lightning strike, snakebite and drowning, a report by the Relief Commissioner's office said.

A total of 287 villages were affected by floods in Balrampur districrt, 129 villages in Siddharthnagar, 120 in Gorakhpur, 114 in Shravasti, 110 in Gonda, 102 in Bahraich, 86 in Lakhimpur Kheri and 82 in Barabanki district, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and directed to immediately distribute the relief amount to the families of the deceased.

He also directed to deploy teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas.

Due to continuous rains, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger mark at Badaun (Cachlabridge).

Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri (Paliakalan and Shardanagar), Ghaghara river in Barabanki (Elginbridge), Ayodhya and Ballia (Turtipar), Rapti river at Shravasti (Bhinga), Balrampur, Siddharthnagar (Bansi) and Gorakhpur (Birdghat) had too crossed the danger mark. Budhi Rapti River at Siddharthnagar (Kakrahi), Rohin River at Maharajganj (Trimohinghat) and Kuano River at Gonda (Chandrdeepghat) were also flowing above the danger mark, the report said.

