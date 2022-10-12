Left Menu

NASA's DART successfully altered asteroid’s orbit after Sept 26 collision

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-10-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 01:20 IST
NASA's DART successfully altered asteroid’s orbit after Sept 26 collision
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) investigation team has confirmed the spacecraft's impact altered its target asteroid Dimorphos' orbit around its larger parent asteroid Didymos by 32 minutes, shortening the 11 hour and 55-minute orbit to 11 hours and 23 minutes.

The asteroid poses no threat to Earth before or after the spacecraft's controlled collision with Dimorphos, according to the agency.

"This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us. NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet. This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity, demonstrating commitment from NASA's exceptional team and partners from around the world," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

In a press release on Tuesday, NASA said that the DART investigation team is still acquiring data with ground-based telescopes around the world - as well as with radar facilities at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Goldstone planetary radar in California and the National Science Foundation's Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia.

Scientists will continue to study imagery of Dimorphos from DART's terminal approach and from the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube), provided by the Italian Space Agency, to approximate the asteroid's mass and shape, NASA said.

The European Space Agency's upcoming Hera mission is also planned to conduct detailed surveys of the binary asteroid system, with a particular focus on the crater left by DART's collision and precise measurement of Dimorphos' mass.

Due to launch in 2024, Hera will rendezvous in late 2026 December with Didymos and in Dimorphos.

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022