NASA's DART successfully altered asteroid’s orbit after Sept 26 collision

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) investigation team has confirmed the spacecraft's impact altered its target asteroid Dimorphos' orbit around its larger parent asteroid Didymos by 32 minutes, shortening the 11 hour and 55-minute orbit to 11 hours and 23 minutes.

The asteroid poses no threat to Earth before or after the spacecraft's controlled collision with Dimorphos, according to the agency.

"This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us. NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet. This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity, demonstrating commitment from NASA's exceptional team and partners from around the world," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Analysis of data obtained over the past 2 weeks by the DART Mission team shows impact with Dimorphos has successfully altered the asteroid's orbit by 32 minutes - marking the 1st time humans have changed the orbit of a celestial object in space!

In a press release on Tuesday, NASA said that the DART investigation team is still acquiring data with ground-based telescopes around the world - as well as with radar facilities at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Goldstone planetary radar in California and the National Science Foundation's Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia.

Scientists will continue to study imagery of Dimorphos from DART's terminal approach and from the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube), provided by the Italian Space Agency, to approximate the asteroid's mass and shape, NASA said.

The European Space Agency's upcoming Hera mission is also planned to conduct detailed surveys of the binary asteroid system, with a particular focus on the crater left by DART's collision and precise measurement of Dimorphos' mass.

Due to launch in 2024, Hera will rendezvous in late 2026 December with Didymos and in Dimorphos.