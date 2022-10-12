Left Menu

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover grabs 14th rock core on the Red Planet

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAPersevere)

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has successfully collected its 14th rock core on the Red Planet, but, the six-wheeled robotic explorer was unable to seal the sample tube.

The rock core sample is stored safely inside the rover's caching assembly, but work remains pending to figure out how to cap and seal the tube, the mission tweeted on Tuesday.

NASA's Perseverance landed on Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, and landed on a delta where an ancient river once flowed into an ancient lake and deposited rocks and sediment.

The mission is the first to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith and is part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes the Artemis missions to the Moon. The Martian explorer is well into its second science campaign, collecting rock samples from an ancient river delta for a possible return to Earth in the future.

The samples collected by Perseverance are expected to arrive on Earth in 2033 as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign.

