Left Menu

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-10-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 02:08 IST
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

GJ 1252b, an ultra-hot super-Earth that was first detected with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS in 2020 and then investigated more thoroughly with Spitzer, could have a very minimal atmosphere or possibly no atmosphere at all, a new study has found.

The exoplanet, which orbits an M-type star, lies approximately 65 light-years away and has a radius 1.18 times larger than Earth.

In this study, the team, led by Ian Crossfield, an astronomer and assistant professor at the University of Kansas observed the exoplanet with the Spitzer Space Telescope before it retired and was able to get a closer look at the planet and its atmosphere.

The team detected a secondary eclipse, which occurs when a planet passes behind a star and the planet's light, which comes from its own infrared radiation (or heat), as well as light reflected from the star, is blocked, according to a statement.

To determine what GJ 1252 b's atmosphere (if there is any) could be like, the researchers measured infrared radiation from the exoplanet as its light was obscured during a secondary eclipse and found the planet's scorching day-side temperature, which is estimated to reach as high as 2,242 degrees Fahrenheit (1228 degrees Celsius).

The exoplanet, according to the researchers, is so hot that gold, silver, and copper would all melt on the planet. Given the exoplanet's extreme temperatures and low surface pressure, the team have predicted that GJ 1252 b likely has no atmosphere at all.

The planet is "the smallest exoplanet yet for which we have such tight constraints on its atmosphere," said lead author Ian Crossfield.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will further explore the exoplanet and reveal more details of this rocky planet.

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022