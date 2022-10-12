SenRa and Cranberry Analytics Partner to Digitise Panaji Smart City Water Supply

SenRa, a PAN-India LoRaWAN® public network operator, today announces that Cranberry Analytics, a water management company based in India, has chosen to use SenRa's public LoRaWAN® network for their upcoming smart water metering project in Goa. Recently, India's Panaji PWD awarded its smart water metering contract to Cranberry Analytics with an initial phase of replacing 3,094 consumer-grade mechanical water meters with LoRaWAN® enabled ultrasonic smart water meters. In support of this project, SenRa will be deploying their public network across Panaji to enable the streaming of the smart water meter data.

''Having worked on multiple such projects in the past 10 years, both with mechanical water meters and smart devices, we understand the nuances of this technology spectrum and how critical it is to have a stable and reliable network partner for the success of such projects. Since SenRa is one of the very few network providers in India which has worked on LoRaWAN-related products extensively and has a good presence in the region, we have chosen to partner with them for this project,'' said Shishir Thakur, CTO, Cranberry Analytics.

Cranberry Analytics' smart water metering solution provides a more sustainable approach to managing water supply and distribution by analysing water consumption data on a daily basis to detect anomalies in water distribution and consumption. Through correlation of that data with other data streams, they help cities in effectively planning water distribution, mitigation of water wastage (NRW), and to improve consumer billing.

''Assuring a regular and long-term supply of potable water to Indian households requires constant monitoring of service level indicators,'' said Kush Mishra, CTO and COO, SenRa. ''We are excited to partner with Cranberry Analytics and utilize our expertise in LoRaWAN-based metering systems to solve this problem with reliable LoRaWAN network services.'' The Panaji Smart City project is the latest in a slew of metering projects which SenRa is actively supporting to improve water sustainability in India. SenRa's commercial grade public network is currently connecting tens of thousands of smart meters in smart cities, smart societies, and industrial facilities across India.

In addition to SenRa's progress in the Indian market, SenRa has seen an increase in demand for LoRaWAN network services and solutions in the MEASEA region focused on environmental and sustainability efforts. SenRa is currently exhibiting at the GITEX Technology Week 2022 (https://www.gitex.com/) from October 10-14, 2022, at Dubai World Trade Center (Stand H6A-6) in hopes to further expand discussions around sustainability and demonstrate how LoRaWAN can help with those efforts. SenRa has recently launched an Internet of Things (IoT) network planning and survey software, Netsy™, which is designed to support LoRaWAN deployments for both public and private networks. To schedule an appointment at the event, please send requests to info@senraco.com.

About SenRa SenRa, a member of the LoRa Alliance®, is a PAN-India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN®, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long-distance communication at low cost. SenRa also offers smart solutions and data analytics services leveraging their IoT analytics platform, Ginjer.

About Cranberry Analytics Cranberry Analytics provides technology and data-driven solutions for Water Management. They work with government, semi-government, and water infrastructure companies to boost their established, often archaic processes with technological expertise, R&D, and policy frameworks.

Cranberry Analytics is especially known for unrolling a broad spectrum of functions and technologies to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune, India for effective water supply management of a population of 25 lakh citizens. Since the project's inception in 2012, the company has been able to deliver value in terms of substantial water savings, increased revenues for the municipal body and heightened customer satisfaction. This has resulted in savings of 31 billion litres of water annually, measuring 95,000 million litres daily, increasing the revenue from metered connections to INR 55.2 crore (7.3 Million USD) in 2021-22 from INR 23.6 crore (3.1 Million USD) in 2011-12 and a significant reduction in consumer disputes to 251 from 10,642 during the same period. They have also created similar data-driven solutions for Asian Development Bank (ADB), Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corp. (KUIDFC), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and French water and waste management giant, Suez International.

For more information, visit here.

