(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-10-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:07 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • United States

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Thursday, October 13, for the return of the Crew-4 mission to Earth, wrapping up a nearly six-month science mission at the International Space Station.

The commercial crew quartet, NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, is scheduled to undock from the space station at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, to begin the journey home and will splash down the next day, at 5:41 p.m. EDT, at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, the agency said in a statement.

The Dragon Freedom crew ship will autonomously undock and depart the space station.

NASA will provide live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-4 farewell remarks, change of command, hatch closing, undocking, and splashdown on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Update 1

NASA has delayed the undocking of the agency's SpaceX Crew-4 mission from the space station due to unfavourable weather. They are now targeting no earlier than 10:05 a.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 13 for Crew 4's Dragon undocking.

"Mission teams continue to monitor a cold front passing over Florida with the potential to bring high winds and rainy weather near the splashdown zones off the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Mission teams will continue to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions with another weather review around six hours prior to undocking," the agency said in a statement.

