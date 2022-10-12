TN villagers to hold protest march to Secretariat against proposed second airport

Nearly 2,000 people from 13 villages in Kacheepuram district, who have been up in arms against the proposal to set up a new airport at Parandur near here, would take out a protest march to the Secretariat on October 17.

The announcement of the residents to hold the rally comes ahead of the state assembly session, scheduled to commence from Monday.

According to residents, the rally is being organised to garner the attention of various political parties including the ruling DMK to their agitations, which have been going on since the Tamil Nadu government announced its decision to establish the second airport for Chennai.

On August 2, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the construction of the new greenfield airport would take place at Parandur at an estimated outlay of Rs 20,000 crore that can handle 10 crore passengers a year.

''We will be taking out the rally from Ekanapuram village to Secretariat on October 17. All the panchayats comprising 13 villages have extended their support. This is meant to draw the attention of the political parties including the ruling DMK to our protests. Nearly 1,500 to 2,000 residents of the villages are expected to take part,'' a villager told PTI.

During a grama sabha meeting held recently, a resolution was also passed by the protesters opposing the greenfield airport at the Ekanapuram village.

The government already clarified its stand soon after the protests broke out that it would offer the villagers ''over and above the market value'' for the land that would be acquired for the project.

Ekanapuram is among the villages, where land acquisition is reportedly being contemplated by the authorities.

''Several political parties including Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by its President Anbumani Ramadoss, Naam Thamizhar met the villagers and discussed the issue. Quite a few politicians said they would take it up during the Assembly session scheduled to begin on October 17'', another resident said.

''To protest the Centre and state government's decision to construct the second airport, we are holding the protest march to Fort St George.'' he said.

The new airport would have two runways, terminal buildings, taxiways, apron, cargo terminal and other necessary infrastructure The government has said that the airport is a necessity for the progress of the state.

