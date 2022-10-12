Left Menu

Muslim man donates land for Hanuman temple in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:55 IST
A Muslim man has donated a portion of his land to the district administration so that a temple which is blocking the expansion of a national highway could be shifted there, an official said on Wednesday.

The project to widen the Delhi-Lucknow NH-24 was not able to make a headway in Kachiyani Kera village because of the temple. Realising this, Babu Ali gave one 'bigha' (0.65 hectare) land situated close to the project to the administration so that the temple could be shifted there, Additional District Magistrate (administration) Ramsevak Dwivedi told PTI.

Tilhar Deputy District Magistrate Rashi Krishna said legal procedures to transfer the land to the administration had been completed.

She lauded Ali for setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity by upholding the ''Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

