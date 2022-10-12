Delhi civic body wants C&D waste from landfill sites to be used in construction activities

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an appeal to the residents, construction agencies and other players to optimally use the C&D waste and inert material from the landfill sites for their construction activities and participate in the civic body's efforts to flatten these garbage mounds.

According to a public appeal issued by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, the civic body, in the process of reducing the height of landfill sites, has been segregating construction & demolition (C&D) waste along with inert material and turning them into useful products which can be utilized in filling low-lying areas and potholes, make foundation of a building, road construction, inter-locking blocks among others.

Plastic waste from landfill sites is being used in Waste to Energy (WTE) plant to generate electricity.

''I appeal to the residents of Delhi and NCR, builders, road developers, contractors and related government agencies to continue their support to optimally use the C&D waste and inert material for their construction activities and become our partners in addressing this festering problem affecting the national capital,'' Bharti said in his appeal to the public.

He said that it has been decided that any department, agency, individual or contractor can take the C&D and inert material for their use themselves, free of cost from these three landfill sites -- Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Okhla.

People or any agency who wish to take C&D waste from the landfill sites can take permission from the MCD by writing to ceprojectmcd@gmail.com and can give details of their requirement.

MCD official Tarun Arya has been made the contact person to avail this benefit and can be contacted at phone numbers 011-23226903, 99584 79283, for any assistance, the public notice said.

The move comes following the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to enhance public participation in addressing the problem of landfill sites.

Delhi's garbage is dumped into the Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa sanitary landfill sites.

Officials said that due to continuous dumping for the last 35-40 years, heaps of garbage at these landfill sites have turned into garbage 'mountains' of 50 to 60 metres height, containing 280 lakh tonnes of garbage.

The officials said that all units of the MCD are involved in reducing the height of these mounds by undertaking the disposal of garbage accumulated there.

''We have been successful in disposal of about 21,000 MT of inert and C&D waste so far. The garbage at these landfill sites have also been reduced to nearly 203 lakh tonnes,'' the commissioner said in the appeal.

The city cumulatively generates around 11,400 metric tons of garbage out of which nearly 6,200 metric tons is dumped at these three landfills. The remaining 5,200 metric ton garbage is processed locally with the help of compactors and WTE plants.

