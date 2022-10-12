Left Menu

Conduct survey of agri land hit by unseasonal rains: Delhi govt to DMs

The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to conduct a survey of agricultural land that has been affected due to the unseasonal rains and take preventive measures.Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has written to Divisional Commissioner KR Meena to issue directions to the district magistrates.Due to unseasonal rains in Delhi, a situation of waterlogging has arisen in agricultural land.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has written to Divisional Commissioner KR Meena to issue directions to the district magistrates.

''Due to unseasonal rains in Delhi, a situation of waterlogging has arisen in agricultural land. All district magistrates have been directed to conduct survey and take necessary steps for preventive measures. Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal we are committed to solve the problems of the affected people,'' he said in a tweet.

