New Webb image shows cosmic tree rings formed by rare star duo in space

A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows dust rings emanating from a star duo in the system known as Wolf-Rayet 140. Located just over 5,000 light-years from Earth, the two stars produce shells of dust every eight years that look like rings.

For the first time, the Webb image has revealed at least such 17 concentric dust rings. Each ring was created when the stars came close together and their stellar winds collided, compressing the gas and forming dust. Their orbits bring them together about once every eight years; just like the growth of rings of a tree's trunk, the dust loops mark the passage of time, according to NASA.

Video Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, JPL-Caltech

"The image also illustrates just how sensitive this telescope is. Before, we were only able to see two dust rings, using ground-based telescopes. Now we see at least 17 of them," said Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF's NOIRLab and lead author of a new study about the system, published today in the journal Nature Astronomy.

According to NASA, some other Wolf-Rayet systems form dust, but none is known to make rings like the Wolf-Rayet 140 system does. The unique ring pattern forms because the orbit of the Wolf-Rayet star in WR 140 is elongated, not circular. Only when the stars come close together - about the same distance between Earth and the Sun - and their winds collide is the gas under sufficient pressure to form dust. With circular orbits, Wolf-Rayet binaries can produce dust continuously.