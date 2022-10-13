Left Menu

NASA targeting Nov 14 for next launch attempt for Artemis I mission to the Moon

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
The next launch attempt for NASA's Artemis I mission to the Moon is set for Monday, November 14. Liftoff of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft is planned during a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 a.m. EST, the agency said on Wednesday.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test to launch the powerful rocket and send Orion around the Moon and back to Earth to thoroughly test its system before future flights with astronauts. A launch on Nov. 14 would result in a mission duration of about 25-and-a-half days with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday, December 9.

NASA plans to roll the rocket back to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida as early as Friday, November 4. Ahead of Hurricane Ian, SLS and Orion were rolled back from the launch pad and secured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the agency's Kennedy Space Center.

Back-up launch opportunities for the Artemis I Moon mission are set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 1:04 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1:45 a.m., which are both two-hour launch windows.

