PM-DevINE, a Rs 6,600 crore scheme to support infrastructure, industries and other livelihood projects in the northeastern states, was approved on Wednesday by the Union Cabinet chaired by Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:35 IST
Development of container terminal at Gujarat port will drive efforts to make India hub for trade: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday the Union Cabinet's approval to develop a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port, in Gujarat is an important decision, which will drive India's efforts to become a hub for trade.

''An important Cabinet decision, which will drive India's efforts of port-led development and becoming a hub for trade. This decision will also benefit many states which do not have access to the coastline,'' he tweeted. The Cabinet approved a proposal to develop a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port, in Gujarat under the public-private partnership mode.

The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the concessionaire while common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority.

Reacting to other Cabinet decisions, Modi said the nod for the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) will add impetus to the growth trajectory of the Northeast and provide numerous opportunities for youngsters there. PM-DevINE, a Rs 6,600 crore scheme to support infrastructure, industries and other livelihood projects in the northeastern states, was approved on Wednesday by the Union Cabinet chaired by Modi.

