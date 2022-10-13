Left Menu

Maha: Woman dies in leopard attack

A 19-year-old woman died after a leopard attacked her and dragged her into sugarcane fields at a village in Shirur tehsil of Maharashtras Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:36 IST
Maha: Woman dies in leopard attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman died after a leopard attacked her and dragged her into sugarcane fields at a village in Shirur tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, Pooja Narawade, was working outside her house in Jambut village in the evening when the feline attacked her and caught hold of her by the neck, they said.

''After seeing the leopard attacking the woman, the local residents chased the animal, but it managed to drag her into the sugarcane fields. After dragging her more than 200 feet into the farms, the animal disappeared,'' an official of Shirur police station said. The woman died on the spot as she suffered injuries on her neck, he said, adding that her body was sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022