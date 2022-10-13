Left Menu

Two dead in lightning strikes in Maha

Two persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incidents occurred on Tuesday evening, they said.

In the first incident, one Manda Tukaram Vekhande (45) from Aghai village was working in her farm when she was hit by lightning. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment at Shahapur, the district rural police said.

In the second incident, 38-year-old Santosh Raote from the same village had gone for purchasing something last evening when he was caught in heavy rains and died after being struck by lightning, they said.

Two dead in lightning strikes in Maha
Two persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incidents occurred on Tuesday evening, they said.

In the first incident, one Manda Tukaram Vekhande (45) from Aghai village was working in her farm when she was hit by lightning. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment at Shahapur, the district rural police said.

In the second incident, 38-year-old Santosh Raote from the same village had gone for purchasing something last evening when he was caught in heavy rains and died after being struck by lightning, they said.

