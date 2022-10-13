Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann holds meeting with newly-appointed chairpersons of boards, corporations

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:53 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the newly-appointed chairpersons of various boards and corporations to ensure that benefits of public welfare schemes reach people at the grassroots.

Chairing a meeting here, Mann said the state government has started several pro-people and development oriented schemes for the people of the state.

He said the chairpersons should ensure that these benefits reach people.

It is the need of the hour to ensure that maximum people can derive the benefits of these schemes of the state government, said Mann in a statement.

He also asked the chairpersons to submit a detailed list of vacant posts in their respective boards and corporations.

Based on this, the state government will soon launch a recruitment drive exclusively for filling vacant posts in the boards and corporations, said Mann.

The vacant posts are adversely affecting these boards and corporations and the recruitment will help in streamlining their working and provide government jobs to the youth of the state, he stated.

He also asked the chairpersons to regularly monitor the working of their boards and corporations to benefit the people.

