No sign of third party causing Druzhba leak, Polish operator says

Polish pipeline operator PERN on Wednesday said it had located the site of the leak in the Druzhba pipeline, adding that there was no sign that third-party interference caused the damage.

"The first findings and the method of pipeline deformation show that at the moment there are no signs of interference by third parties," PERN said in a statement

