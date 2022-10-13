Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast

Tropical Storm Karl is expected to make a southward turn off Mexico's southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late on Wednesday afternoon.

It was centred about 380 kilometres north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was still moving north at 2 mph (4 kph).

The centre said that while Karl might move northward a while longer, atmospheric conditions were likely to reverse it back toward Mexico's southern Gulf coast, where it should weaken but could reach land by early Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles (185 kilometres) from the centre.

The hurricane centre said Karl could bring up to 12 inches (30 centimetres) of rain to isolated parts of Veracruz and Tabasco states.

Karl formed one day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific after having directly or indirectly caused the deaths of at least 28 people in Central America and Mexico following its landfall on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)