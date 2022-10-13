Left Menu

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 13-10-2022 03:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 03:47 IST
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast

Tropical Storm Karl is expected to make a southward turn off Mexico's southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late on Wednesday afternoon.

It was centred about 380 kilometres north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was still moving north at 2 mph (4 kph).

The centre said that while Karl might move northward a while longer, atmospheric conditions were likely to reverse it back toward Mexico's southern Gulf coast, where it should weaken but could reach land by early Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles (185 kilometres) from the centre.

The hurricane centre said Karl could bring up to 12 inches (30 centimetres) of rain to isolated parts of Veracruz and Tabasco states.

Karl formed one day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific after having directly or indirectly caused the deaths of at least 28 people in Central America and Mexico following its landfall on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022