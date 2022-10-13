Left Menu

Maha: Bhiwandi Nizampur civic body hikes ex-gratia by Rs 900

Spokesperson of the civic body Sunil Zalke said the decision will benefit 4,317 employees of the corporation.A provision of Rs 4 crore was earlier made for the payment of ex-gratia.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 08:47 IST
The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra has announced to increase the ex-gratia of its employees by Rs 900 to take the total amount to Rs 11,000, an official said.

Municipal commissioner and administrator Vijaykumar Mhasal made the announcement on Wednesday after holding talks with the representatives of the civic workers unions. Spokesperson of the civic body Sunil Zalke said the decision will benefit 4,317 employees of the corporation.

A provision of Rs 4 crore was earlier made for the payment of ex-gratia. Now Rs 75 lakh will be required for the additional ex-gratia payment, he said.

