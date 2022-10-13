Left Menu

Fire at godown of production house in south Kolkata
A major fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Thursday morning, destroying almost everything that was stored in there, including film rolls, a fire department official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 6.41 am, the senior official said.

The godown was stacked with inflammable materials which led to the quick spread of the fire, he said.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose, when approached, stated that 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the godown on the congested Baburam Ghosh Road in Tollygunge.

''It's a godown used by a production house. The fire has been put out… the cooling process is underway. I will be reaching the site to take stock of the situation,'' Bose told PTI.

According to the fire department official, forensic experts will ascertain the cause of the fire.

''The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It could be due to an electrical short circuit or some other reasons. Our forensic experts are on the job,'' the official added.

