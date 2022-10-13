Two minor girls die in wall collapse in UP's Fatehpur

Two girls were killed when the wall of a mud house collapsed on them following heavy rain here, officials said. The incident occurred in Majre Salona Dera of Karaiha village under Lalauli police station around 5 pm on Wednesday.

The two girls, identified as Naina (6) and Pransi (5), were playing outside a neighbour's house when the wall collapsed. People from the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and pulled the girls from the debris. However, both of them had stopped breathing by then, Sub Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Awadhesh Kumar Nigam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)