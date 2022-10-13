Left Menu

One drowns, two go missing as tractor falls into flooded nullah in MP

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man drowned and two others went missing after the tractor-trolley carrying them fell into a nullah when it was crossing a small submerged bridge built on the water body in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night and the body of Ajay Dhurve was retrieved from the swollen Hivra nullah on Thursday morning, Umranala police outpost officer Kavita Patle told PTI.

A search operation is underway to find Vinod Karve (24), and Anil Dhurve (25), who were swept away in the swollen nullah, she said.

''When Ajay, Vinod, Anil and Ravi Uike (26) were crossing the overflowing culvert bridge, their vehicle fell into the nullah below that was flooded following heavy rains,'' Patle added.

While Ravi managed to swim to safety, others could not do so and were washed away in the strong current, she said. An official said that Umranala area received 3.7 mm downpour in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. This sent the drains and rivulets into spate last night in that area, about 22 km from the district headquarters, he added.

