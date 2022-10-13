Court orders attachment of city corporation's property

The district court here has ordered the attachment of the moveable property of Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) for non-payment of compensation for the land acquired for its bus terminal project at the Pumpwell circle.

The court's 'amin' visited the MCC office on Wednesday with the order on the attachment of the property. However, the deadline to pay the compensation was extended to October 25 following a request from the corporation, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said Thursday.

The MCC had acquired 7.23 acres of land for the construction of a proposed bus terminal at Pumpwell circle in 2008. While 33 families surrendered their land, 16 families had approached the court seeking higher compensation.

The hearing on the 16 litigations is pending. The corporation had earlier succeeded in securing a stay on these cases. The court order to attach MCC property came after the stay period ended.

