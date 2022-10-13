Coal India to set up 1,190 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan
Coal India Ltd (CIL) will set up a 1,190-MW solar power plant in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.
For this, the CIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RUVNL).
The solar plant will be set up in a 2,000-MW solar park being developed by RVUNL in Poogal, Bikaner.
The state government has allotted 4,846 hectare land to develop the park in which the RVUNL will set up its own solar project of 810 MW, and a power project of 1,190 will be set up by the CIL.
Chairman and Managing Director of RVUNL R K Sharma and CIL's Technical Director V Reddy signed the MoU in the presence of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.
