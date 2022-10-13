Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

The European Space Agency's Mars Express has captured the rare moment of the Martian moon Deimos meeting with Jupiter and its four largest moons - Ganymede, Europa, lo and Callisto.

"The fortuitous alignment of Deimos passing in front of Jupiter on 14 February 2022 enabled the position and orbit of Deimos to be more accurately pinpointed. Such an alignment is extremely unusual because Deimos must be exactly in the orbital plane of Jupiter's moons for the alignment to occur," the agency said in a statement.

Check out this video that first shows Deimos passing in front of Jovian moons Europa and Ganymede (left), followed by Jupiter (large white circle), and Io and Callisto (right).

;

Video Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin – CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO, K.-D. Matz

In the above video, the Martian moon appears to move up and down in the animation due to the small swaying movements of Mars Express while it rotates to place the HRSC camera into position.

The video is made up of a series of 80 images taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) onboard the agency's Mars Express on 14 February 2022. The images were taken with the Super Resolution Channel lens on HRSC, to obtain the most detailed images possible.

ESA's future JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (Juice) mission will conduct flybys of the Jovian moons Ganymede, Callisto and Europa to study their surface and interior, which are thought to harbour oceans. The mission will launch no earlier than 2023 for arriving in the Jupiter system in 2031. Juice