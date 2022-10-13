Left Menu

Delhi LG approves felling of trees to make space for crucial infra projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:59 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena has cleared eight files sent for his approval by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office, removing in effect a major roadblock in completion of important projects including redevelopment of AIIMS, officials at LG office said.

The Lieutenant Governor had written two letters to Kejriwal urging him to get approval of the forest department for felling or translocation of trees pending for months and years, causing delays in completion of the projects.

''The LG's letters that he has termed as 'Kartavya Patras' have finally yielded desired results as eight pending files duly signed by the Chief Minister have been sent by Delhi government for his approval,'' officials said.

The LG approved all eight proposals received on Wednesday, clearing a major roadblock in the redevelopment of AIIMS (where all other statutory requirements and clearances had already been approved), construction of various stretches of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, construction of MP Flats, and a water treatment Plant in Chandrawal, they said.

It will speed up projects like redevelopment of AIIMS and construction of several Metro rail stretches after delays that range from six months to three years, they said.

Saxena in his letters to the Chief Minister had flagged ''unjustified and inordinate delays'' in granting permission for the translocation of trees that had stalled several infrastructure projects in the Capital.

Saxena had written two letters – August 17 and September 30 – to Kejriwal.

Out of the eight files sent to him, one relates to the redevelopment of AIIMS as a world-class medical university pending since January, 2022, five files pertain to the construction of Metro corridors that aim at decongesting and improving public transport in extremely crowded areas across the city.

In addition to these projects, construction of a water treatment plant in Chandrawal in Civil Lines area of North Delhi, and construction of flats for the Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi, will also be able to take off now.

The permission for translocation of trees in many key projects is still pending, officials said.

Such projects include construction of a new engineering block and academic complex in IIT Delhi (pending since 2021), construction of a CISF building in Saket (pending since 2021), construction of a road overbridge and underbridge by MCD in Sultanpuri, and construction of Dwarka Expressway Phase II, pending since April, 2022, they added.

