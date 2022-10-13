Left Menu

KCP Infra, Zetwerk ink pact to take up infra projects

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:11 IST
KCP Infra Ltd and Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Pvt Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to take up infrastructure work across the country.

The agreement creates an opportunity for the two companies to collaborate and participate in tender process for infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore in next two years.

''KCP Infra Ltd holds super speciality class infra contract license in central government agency (Military Engineering Services) and for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. KCP holds first class civil contractor license in Tamil Nadu and Kerala..'' KCP Infra Ltd managing director K Chandraprakash said.

''KCP Infra Ltd is currently executing projects in all the four southern states.'' Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Pvt Ltd looks forward to diversify in roads and infrastructure business and operations. It has presence in 15 countries, the statement added.

