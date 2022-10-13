Astronomers discover heaviest element yet in an exoplanet atmosphere

Astronomers have detected the heaviest element ever found in the atmosphere of an exoplanet - planets outside our solar system. Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, the team discovered barium at high altitudes in the atmospheres of two ultra-hot Jupiters - WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b.

The two exoplanets are known as ultra-hot Jupiters as they are comparable in size to Jupiter whilst having extremely high surface temperatures soaring above 1000-degrees Celsius.

The discovery of barium, which is 2.5 times heavier than iron, suggests that this category of planets might be even stranger than previously thought, the researchers said.

Now the question for scientists is what natural process could cause this heavy element to be at such high altitudes in these exoplanets?

"This was in a way an "accidental" discovery. We were not expecting or looking for barium in particular and had to cross-check that this was actually coming from the planet since it had never been seen in any exoplanet before," said the lead author Tom's Azevedo Silva, a PhD student at the University of Porto and the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço (IA) in Portugal.

The astronomers used the ESPRESSO instrument on VLT to analyse starlight that had been filtered through the atmospheres of WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b, making it possible to clearly detect several elements in them, including barium.

The main goal of ESPRESSO, or the Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanet and Stable Spectroscopic Observations is to make very high precision radial velocity measurements of solar-type stars to search for rocky planets.

The study is published today in Astronomy & Astrophysics.