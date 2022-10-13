Left Menu

Tremors in parts of Rajasthan's Churu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tremors were felt in parts of the Churu district of Rajasthan Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the Met department, the earthquake measured 3.5 in magnitude.

The police control room said there was no report of damage to property or loss of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

