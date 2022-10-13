Tremors in parts of Rajasthan's Churu
Tremors were felt in parts of the Churu district of Rajasthan Thursday evening, officials said.
According to the Met department, the earthquake measured 3.5 in magnitude.
The police control room said there was no report of damage to property or loss of life.
