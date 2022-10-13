NASA's exoplanet hunter TESS enters safe mode; recovery measures underway

NASA said Thursday its exoplanet hunter, Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), has entered safe mode, with preliminary investigation revealing that the spacecraft's flight computer experienced a reset.

TESS is in safe mode since Monday, October 10, and its science observations are suspended. Recovery procedures and investigations are underway to resume the spacecraft's normal operations, which could take several days, the agency said.

Mission update: TESS entered into safe mode on Monday, Oct. 10. Recovery measures are underway to resume #TESS normal operations: https://t.co/SN70PjLUNc — NASA Hexoplanets🎃 (@NASAExoplanets) October 12, 2022

TESS launched on April 18, 2018, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and has since discovered more than 250 exoplanets and thousands of additional candidates. The mission is led and operated by MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.