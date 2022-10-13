Left Menu

NASA's exoplanet hunter TESS enters safe mode; recovery measures underway

Updated: 13-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:02 IST
NASA's exoplanet hunter TESS enters safe mode; recovery measures underway
Image Credit: NASA

NASA said Thursday its exoplanet hunter, Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), has entered safe mode, with preliminary investigation revealing that the spacecraft's flight computer experienced a reset.

TESS is in safe mode since Monday, October 10, and its science observations are suspended. Recovery procedures and investigations are underway to resume the spacecraft's normal operations, which could take several days, the agency said.

TESS launched on April 18, 2018, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and has since discovered more than 250 exoplanets and thousands of additional candidates. The mission is led and operated by MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

