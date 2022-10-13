Gold worth Rs 8 crore seized at Mumbai Airport
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Customs department has seized 16 kg of gold worth Rs 8 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, an official said on Thursday. Acting on specific information, officials of the Mumbai Airport Customs apprehended a person and found contraband in his luggage, he said without elaborating further.
