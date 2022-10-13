Labourer dies after falling from under-construction building in Latur
PTI | Latur | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A labourer died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Kingaon in Latur's Ahmedpur tehsil, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Tuesday and the man died on Thursday while being taken for advanced treatment to a hospital in Ambejogai, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement