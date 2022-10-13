Labourer dies after falling from under-construction building in Latur

A labourer died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Kingaon in Latur's Ahmedpur tehsil, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the man died on Thursday while being taken for advanced treatment to a hospital in Ambejogai, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)